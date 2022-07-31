Back-to-school allowance: soon to be paid! When ?

2022 BACK TO SCHOOL ALLOWANCE. Highly anticipated, the back to school allowance for ARS beneficiaries must be paid within a few days while the amount of this "back to school bonus" has been increased. Find our complete guide to the 2022 back-to-school allowance.

[Updated July 31, 2022 at 2:24 p.m.] It is particularly expected every summer. The back-to-school bonus will be well paid as the start of the 2022 school year approaches. It is even only a matter of a few days for the beneficiaries of the back-to-school allowance, the ARS. The payment of this "back-to-school bonus" 2022 traditionally takes place in August. The first to receive it will be the beneficiaries residing in certain overseas territories, such as Mayotte or Reunion. As the start of the school year takes place earlier than in mainland France, the back-to-school bonus is generally paid at the very beginning of August.

In mainland France, if there has been no official confirmation from the government or the CAF on the date of payment of the back-to-school allowance, the deadline is also approaching. Several dates are already circulating on the web, in particular August 16 and 17, 2022, which indeed corresponds to the usual dates. In 2021, the back-to-school allowance was paid on August 17 in mainland France.

The official payment date should be announced soon. It should be similar to other years. Above all, this 2022 back-to-school allowance includes a major change which will be scrutinized by the beneficiaries: the amount for 2022. The back-to-school bonus eagerly awaited by households in the context of galloping inflation has been revalued. An increase of 1.8% had already been recorded when the system was presented on the service-public.fr site last June. The final boost should be greater since the Ministry of the Economy confirmed to Linternaute.com on July 20, 2022 that the back-to-school allowance was indeed part of the social benefits package, the revaluation of which was under discussion as part of purchasing power law. The articles including this revaluation were voted on immediately.

Paid by CAF to beneficiaries a few days before the start of the school year, the back-to-school allowance is generally paid around mid-August. As the date for the start of the school year is officially set in 2022 on Thursday, September 1, 2022, the payment of the back-to-school allowance should take place two weeks before, probably around August 15. Last year, this back-to-school bonus was paid on August 17 in mainland France, on August 3 in Reunion and Mayotte where the start of the school year begins earlier.

Contained in article 4 of the law, the point was adopted on July 22, 2022 at first reading in the National Assembly. Like other social benefits, the back-to-school allowance will see, in the event of final adoption of the law, its amount increased by 4% this year, in addition to the 1.8% already taken into account. This increase will represent an additional gain of 15 euros for the case of a child aged 6 to 10, the ARS going from 376.98 euros for a child between 6 and 10 years old or younger but entering CP to 392 .05 euros. The other age groups are obviously also affected by this increase (see the amounts).

The amounts of the back-to-school allowance differ according to the age of the child. Three amounts corresponding to three age brackets have been defined by CAF. Each year, they are subject to revaluation. Here is the one that has been recorded for this start of the 2022 school year (official amount present on the service-public.fr website):

The government then included the back-to-school allowance in the plan to increase social benefits contained in the purchasing power law. Adopted on July 20, 2022 by the deputies of the National Assembly, this point should lead to a 4% increase in the amount of the back-to-school allowance. In this case, the ARS would change to:

To benefit from the CAF back-to-school allowance, you must meet a certain number of conditions. Linternaute.com summarizes them in three key points:

If you do not meet the income conditions for the back-to-school allowance, i.e. your resources slightly exceed the ceilings set out above, the Caf may pay part of the back-to-school bonus. This is called a differential back-to-school allowance. The Caf can agree to pay the back-to-school allowance, provided that the resources are lower "to the accumulation between the ceiling of the ARS and the amount of this aid for the child", we were told in 2021. In this case, the home only receives part of this financial assistance.

To benefit from the back-to-school allowance, the household's resources must not exceed a ceiling. The CAF does not study the income of the current year, but those dating back two years, depending on your family situation on July 31. Here is the scale that will apply in this year 2022, and based on your income for the year 2020:

The steps to apply for a back-to-school allowance depend on your situation and the age of your child. In some cases, you do not have to take any prior steps, the Caf takes care of the payment automatically. Here are situations that may arise:

The back-to-school allowance concerns families whose children are between the ages of 6 and 18. "Thus, for the start of the 2022 school year, the child must be born between September 16, 2004 and December 31, 2016 (inclusive)", specifies the public service on its website. You cannot receive the back-to-school allowance if your child is over 18 and still in high school. You will then have to turn to the high school scholarship if you have not already done so. Same story if your child is in nursery school: you are not entitled to the back-to-school allowance.

Your child is between the ages of 6 and 18, you meet the conditions mentioned above, but you are separated from the father or mother of your child? The back-to-school allowance cannot be shared between the two parents. Financial aid is granted to the first of them who applies to the Caf, and in full, for the coming school year. It is therefore paid, as for any recipient, in mid-August. If there is no joint custody, the start-up bonus is granted to the parent with whom the child lives during the week. The other parent cannot receive the aid.

The website of the Caisse centrale de la Mutualité sociale agricole (MSA) provides access to a simulator, here. You must indicate the amount of your household income, as well as the number of dependent children and their respective dates of birth. You will then obtain an estimate of the amount of your back-to-school allowance.