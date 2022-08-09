Back-to-school allowance: how much will you get and when? The date

2022 BACK TO SCHOOL ALLOWANCE. When will the 2022 back-to-school allowance, the famous back-to-school allowance, be paid to its beneficiaries? What is the official payout date and amount? Here are all the answers.

[Updated on August 9, 2022 at 1:31 p.m.] The 2022 back-to-school bonus, officially called the back-to-school allowance (ARS), will soon be paid to its beneficiaries. Those residing in Mayotte or Reunion have already received this bonus, paid from August 2, 2022. The start of the school year takes place earlier in these overseas territories. For eligible parents in mainland France, the payment is still pending. It is particularly expected, especially given the inflation estimated at 6.1% over one year by INSEE in July.

This year, the back-to-school allowance will be paid to beneficiaries in mid-August, as usual. The official payment date has been confirmed by the government: it will be August 16, 2022. This back-to-school bonus is paid automatically to eligible households registered with CAF. If you are not registered with the CAF, you must however provide a file via the online forms available on the CAF website or go to your family allowance fund.

As a reminder, the amount of the ARS was increased by 4% this year as part of the purchasing power law, a measure announced this summer after a first increase of more than 1% recorded in the spring. This increase in the back-to-school bonus will represent an additional gain of 15 euros for the case of a child aged 6 to 10, the ARS going from 376.98 euros for a child between 6 and 10 years old or younger, but making its entry into CP at 392.05 euros. As a reminder, here are the 2022 amounts displayed:

The government then included the back-to-school allowance in the plan to increase social benefits contained in the purchasing power law. Adopted on August 3, 2022 by the deputies of the National Assembly, this point led to a 4% increase in the amount of the back-to-school allowance. Thus, the ARS should amount to:

To benefit from the back-to-school allowance, the household's resources must not exceed a ceiling. The CAF does not study the income of the current year, but those dating back two years, depending on your family situation on July 31. Here is the scale that will apply in this year 2022, and based on your income for the year 2020: