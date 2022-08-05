Back-to-school allowance: how much in 2022? Paid when?

BACK-TO-SCHOOL ALLOWANCE 2022. The back-to-school allowance will soon be paid in mainland France, less than a month before the return to class. Amount, date... Here is everything you need to know.

[Updated August 5, 2022 9:47 AM] It's time for vacation again at the start of August. But when half of the children's summer break has already passed, the start of the school year is beginning to draw closer. With the usual hassles that this entails, in particular related to the purchase of school supplies and other equipment for the return to class. What therefore generate expenses in all families, which count more before going to the checkout given the soaring prices. To help the most modest households to provide their children with all the necessary equipment to get the school year off to a good start, the State pays a back-to-school allowance via the Family Allowance Fund. This boost, eagerly awaited by many parents before making purchases, comes as real financial help. Especially since in 2022, the beneficiaries of this additional payment from the Caf will see its amount be greater than last year, the State having increased this aid.

For parents who are beginning to think about back-to-school purchases, the allowance will soon be paid into bank accounts. Indeed, the government has already announced that it would be paid in mid-August, in just ten days. Families residing in French territories, such as Mayotte or Reunion, have already perceived it due to a different school calendar, the resumption of classes being two weeks earlier than in mainland France.

The back-to-school allowance is paid now in certain areas of France. At this stage, only two are concerned: Mayotte and Reunion. However, in accordance with previous years, it is in mid-August that the beneficiaries of this aid settled everywhere else in France will see the payment made. The Ministry of Solidarity has indicated that it will be paid from Monday August 16, 2022.

Contained in article 4 of the law, the point was adopted on July 22, 2022 at first reading in the National Assembly. Like other social benefits, the back-to-school allowance will see, in the event of final adoption of the law, its amount increased by 4% this year, in addition to the 1.8% already taken into account. This increase will represent an additional gain of 15 euros for the case of a child aged 6 to 10, the ARS going from 376.98 euros for a child between 6 and 10 years old or younger but entering CP to 392 .05 euros. The other age groups are obviously also affected by this increase (see the amounts).

The amounts of the back-to-school allowance differ according to the age of the child. Three amounts corresponding to three age brackets have been defined by CAF. Each year, they are subject to revaluation. Here is the one that has been recorded for this start of the 2022 school year (official amount present on the service-public.fr website):

The government then included the back-to-school allowance in the plan to increase social benefits contained in the purchasing power law. Adopted on July 20, 2022 by the deputies of the National Assembly, this point should lead to a 4% increase in the amount of the back-to-school allowance. In this case, the ARS would change to:

To benefit from the CAF back-to-school allowance, you must meet a certain number of conditions. Linternaute.com summarizes them in three key points:

If you do not meet the income conditions for the back-to-school allowance, i.e. your resources slightly exceed the ceilings set out above, the Caf may pay part of the back-to-school bonus. This is called a differential back-to-school allowance. The Caf can agree to pay the back-to-school allowance, provided that the resources are lower "to the accumulation between the ceiling of the ARS and the amount of this aid for the child", we were told in 2021. In this case, the home only receives part of this financial assistance.

To benefit from the back-to-school allowance, the household's resources must not exceed a ceiling. The CAF does not study the income of the current year, but those dating back two years, depending on your family situation on July 31. Here is the scale that will apply in this year 2022, and based on your income for the year 2020:

The steps to apply for a back-to-school allowance depend on your situation and the age of your child. In some cases, you do not have to take any prior steps, the Caf takes care of the payment automatically. Here are situations that may arise:

The back-to-school allowance concerns families whose children are between the ages of 6 and 18. "Thus, for the start of the 2022 school year, the child must be born between September 16, 2004 and December 31, 2016 (inclusive)", specifies the public service on its website. You cannot receive the back-to-school allowance if your child is over 18 and still in high school. You will then have to turn to the high school scholarship if you have not already done so. Same story if your child is in nursery school: you are not entitled to the back-to-school allowance.

Your child is between the ages of 6 and 18, you meet the conditions mentioned above, but you are separated from the father or mother of your child? The back-to-school allowance cannot be shared between the two parents. Financial aid is granted to the first of them who applies to the Caf, and in full, for the coming school year. It is therefore paid, as for any recipient, in mid-August. If there is no joint custody, the start-up bonus is granted to the parent with whom the child lives during the week. The other parent cannot receive the aid.

The website of the Caisse centrale de la Mutualité sociale agricole (MSA) provides access to a simulator, here. You must indicate the amount of your household income, as well as the number of dependent children and their respective dates of birth. You will then obtain an estimate of the amount of your back-to-school allowance.