Back-to-school allowance 2022: soon to be paid? All info

2022 BACK TO SCHOOL ALLOWANCE. The back to school allowance, a sort of back-to-school bonus for 2022, will be paid to its beneficiaries within a few days. What is the 2022 amount? What are the requirements to get it? Here is our practical guide to the back-to-school allowance (ARS) 2022!

[Updated on August 12, 2022 at 7:47 a.m.] It is confirmed, the 2022 back-to-school allowance, the ARS, will be paid from Tuesday August 16 to its beneficiaries. The information was given by the Ministry of Solidarity. Those residing in Mayotte or Reunion have actually already received this bonus, paid from August 2, 2022. The start of the school year does indeed take place earlier in these overseas territories.

The ministry also confirmed the increase in the back-to-school allowance in the context of general inflation (6.1% over one year by INSEE in July). 4% is the amount of the increase in the back-to-school allowance for this year. As a reminder, the back-to-school allowance, a kind of back-to-school bonus, is part of the social benefits paid by the CAF. Steps to obtain it, increased 2022 amount, resource ceiling... Here are 4 questions and answers to see it more clearly.

This year, the back-to-school allowance will be paid to beneficiaries in mid-August, as usual. The official payment date has been confirmed by the government through the Ministry of Solidarity: it will be August 16, 2022. This back-to-school bonus is paid automatically to eligible households registered with CAF. If you are not registered with the CAF, you must however provide a file via the online forms available on the CAF website or go to your family allowance fund.

As a reminder, the amount of the ARS was increased by 4% this year as part of the purchasing power law, a measure announced this summer after a first increase of more than 1% recorded in the spring. This increase in the back-to-school bonus will represent an additional gain of 15 euros for the case of a child aged 6 to 10, the ARS going from 376.98 euros for a child between 6 and 10 years old or younger, but making its entry into CP at 392.05 euros. The government has in fact included the back-to-school allowance in the project for the revaluation of social benefits contained in the purchasing power law. Adopted on August 3, 2022 by the deputies of the National Assembly, this point led to a 4% increase in the amount of the back-to-school allowance. Thus, the 2022 back-to-school bonus will amount to:

The steps to apply for a back-to-school allowance depend on your situation and the age of your child. In some cases, you do not have to take any prior steps, the Caf takes care of the payment automatically. Here are situations that may arise:

For adolescents aged 16 to 18, only a sworn statement ensuring that the child is well educated is sufficient. “The Caf will contact you in July by email or post to invite you to take this step”, we explain on the dedicated page of the Family Allowance Fund.

To benefit from the CAF back-to-school allowance, you must meet a certain number of conditions. Linternaute.com summarizes them in three key points:

If you do not meet the income conditions for the back-to-school allowance, i.e. your resources slightly exceed the ceilings set out above, the CAF may pay part of the back-to-school bonus. This is called a differential back-to-school allowance. The Caf can agree to pay the back-to-school allowance, provided that the resources are lower "to the accumulation between the ceiling of the ARS and the amount of this aid for the child", we were told in 2021. In this case, the home only receives part of this financial assistance.

To benefit from the back-to-school allowance, the household's resources must not exceed a ceiling. The CAF does not study the income of the current year, but those dating back two years, depending on your family situation on July 31. Here is the scale that will apply in this year 2022, and based on your income for the year 2020: