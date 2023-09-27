Bac 2024: detailed dates and schedule of tests, specialties after philosophy

The 2024 baccalaureate specialty exams will no longer take place in March, but in June, after the philosophy exam.

The calendar of baccalaureate exams will change this year. The main change concerns the specialty tests, these will no longer take place in March but in June like all the other written exams for the baccalaureate.

By reorganizing the baccalaureate calendar, Gabriel Attal partly returns to the reform carried out by Jean-Michel Blanquer five years earlier and applied in full for the first time in 2023: "There has been progress with the baccalaureate reforms, but you have to be pragmatic and look at what works and what doesn't.", he said in August on TF1. If the Minister of Education does not intend to return to the continuous assessment integrated into the final baccalaureate mark, he intends to "reconquer" the month of June by grouping the written tests into a single period.

Candidates for the baccalaureate already know that they will have to submit to different tests: the two specialty tests, the written philosophy and the grand oral for final year students. First grade students will have to face anticipated French tests. According to France Info:

Continuous assessment will always be taken into account in the final mark of the 2024 baccalaureate. is also taken into account in the final mark of the baccalaureate. "The baccalaureate diploma is awarded, in the general route and in the technological route, in view of the results obtained by the candidate, on the one hand in final tests which represent 60% of his overall mark, and on the other hand in the evaluations organized during his schooling in first and final year classes as part of a continuous assessment which represents 40% of his overall mark" we can read on the website of the Ministry of National Education. Continuous assessment is now fully integrated into the baccalaureate in order to assess the common core disciplines, i.e. 5 subjects:

The specialty tests are part of the final tests which complete the continuous assessment assessment of the new baccalaureate. In final year, each high school student chose two specialties of their choice from twelve possible subjects: Arts, History-geography, geopolitics and political science, Humanity, literature, philosophy, Literature and languages ​​and cultures of Antiquity, Foreign languages, literatures and cultures and regional, Mathematics, Digital and computer sciences, Physics-chemistry, Economic and social sciences, Engineering sciences and Life and earth sciences. Each specialty test is graded on coefficient 16. The specialty tests correspond to 32% of the final mark (out of the 60% of non-continuous assessment).

The grand oral is one of the new tests initiated by the baccalaureate reform in 2018. It is rated coefficient 10 in the general sector and coefficient 14 in the technological sector. The high school students worked on this test of the new baccalaureate for the first time during the 2021 session. The grade for the grand oral is based both on the candidate's knowledge, transmitted during their presentation, and on their general expression. The grand oral takes place over 40 minutes, with a preparation time of twenty minutes to prepare the answer to your question, then a passage time of twenty minutes including: five minutes of presentation, then ten minutes of jury interview / candidate on the selected topic and finally five minutes of discussion around the candidate's orientation project.

The baccalaureate exams are mostly organized during the final year, but each year the first year students face the first exams: those of French. During the anticipated French tests, organized at the end of June, candidates take a written test and an oral test. For the 2024 session, Minister Gabriel Attal announced some adjustments for the oral exam: “I have decided to reduce the number of texts in the program from 20 to 16 to better prepare them.” Students will therefore have a list of 16 texts to study during the year in preparation for the baccalaureate exam.