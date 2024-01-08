Australian Open 2024: YouTube sensation Jules Marie eliminates Benoit Paire, results

The year 2024 is off to a bad start for Benoit Paire, eliminated by Jules Marie on the night of Monday to Tuesday.

After a first day canceled due to catastrophic weather conditions in Australia, the first round of qualifying for the Australian Open took place overnight from Monday to Tuesday in France. Several French people were involved on the courts with pleasant surprises and disappointments. The “shock” of this day was the meeting between Jules Marie and Benoit Paire. Now a YouTuber in addition to being a professional tennis player, the Norman took advantage of Benoit Paire's errors, 45 unforced errors, to win in two sets, 7-6, 6-4. He will meet the Canadian Alexander Ritschard in the next round.

In the rest of the results of the night, note the eliminations of Ugo Blanchet, Clément Tabur among the men and Séléna Janicijevic, Alice Robbe, Chloé Paquet among the women. For good news, Pierre Hugues Herbert and Térence Atmane qualified for the 2nd round of qualifying for the men while there was a shower of good news for the women with the qualification of Jacquemot, Ferro, Ponchet, Jeanjean and Monnet.

This Australian Open, which was to mark the great return of Rafael Nadal, will therefore take place without the Spaniard. After his thunderous return to the courts, the Spaniard was injured in the only tough match of the week, it was against the Australian Jordan Thompson. After grimacing and calling the physiotherapist, Rafael Nadal finally indicated a few hours later his muscle tear which deprived him of the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Eurosport group owns the broadcast rights for the Australian Open. Its channels are accessible via a subscription to Eurosport or Canal Sport.

