Australian Open 2024: Sinner wins her first Grand Slam, Sabalenka for a double, the summary

Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open on Sunday January 28 after overthrowing the unfortunate Daniil Medvedev who was leading two sets to nothing (3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3). The day before, Sabalenka was titled for the second time in a row.

This 2024 edition of the Australian Open is to be marked with a hot iron! For the first time in his career, Jannik Sinner won a Grand Slam tournament and in style! Without losing a single set until the semi-final, the Italian, who was announced as a very credible candidate for the coronation after his thunderous end to the season at the Masters at the end of the year and with his victory in the Davis Cup final, even achieved the impossible, beating Novak Djokovic in Melbourne. Undefeated since 2018, the Serb completely foiled the Italian, losing in 4 sets. In the final, against Danill Medvedev, the world number 4 initially completely foiled, letting the Russian dictate his game to lead two rounds to nothing. But mentally, without ever giving up and starting to unleash his punches, the Italian overturned everything to win in 5 rounds and more than 4 hours of play (3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6- 4, 6-3). "I'm happy with the way I handled today (Sunday January 28). I went through some difficult times. What made the difference was the support I received during these two weeks . I knew a lot of people were watching me on TV in Italy. I did my best. I struggled today. When I was down 2 sets to 0, I stayed positive and I stuck to my initial game plan by adjusting a little” analyzed the Italian.

As we write these lines, we do not know how the year will unfold, but Novak Djokovic's defeat in the semi-final raised some questions, including from the Serb, who was shocked by his level. He also hinted that he might retire soon. "I'm still in the heat of the moment, it's difficult after a match to think about things in depth. But I have a lot of reason to be proud of what I've accomplished here. The series had to stop one day. I gave everything given the circumstances. It's been a very special city (Melbourne), the best – by far – Grand Slam of my career. I just hope I get the chance to come back to play at least one last time and relive these emotions"

We were waiting for Mannarino, Humbert, Fils... It was ultimately Arthur Cazaux who broke the screen in this Australian Open. If we will still note the very good performance of the first two, eliminated in the eighth by Djokovic for Mannarino and Hurkacz in the 3rd round for Humbert, Arthur Fils was more disappointing, taken out in the 2nd round by Griekspoor. But as mentioned, this Australian Open was that of Arthur Cazaux. Invited for this first Grand Slam of the year, the Frenchman was eliminated in the round of 16 by the Polish Hurkacz after having still eliminated Holger Rune, seeded number 8 at the Australian Open after a breathtaking match.

Among the women, we were perhaps expecting another style of Grand Slam with perhaps the best players in these semi-finals. But neither Swiatek, nor Rybakina or even Pegula were able to hit the right wagon unlike the Belarusian who was crowned for the second consecutive time in Melbourne against the Chinese Zheng who has continued to confirm her talent for several months now. Special mention also to the American Coco Gauff who was able to respond and assume her status as an outsider. Among the French, Caroline Garcia was once again disappointing, eliminated in the 2nd round after having had an excellent 1st round by taking out Osaka. We will especially remember the good performances of Océane Dodin, eliminated in the round of 16 against the future finalist Zheng, or the presence of Burel and Parry in the 3rd round.