Australian Open 2024: schedule, scores and live results, follow the 1st round!

Start of the Australian Open on the night of Saturday to Sunday with many French people on the program.

Let's go for the first Grand Slam of the year! For 15 days, the world of tennis will live to the rhythm of the Australian Open and the exploits of the French and the best players in the world. Unfortunately, Melbourne will be missing a big name in Rafael Nadal. While he should make his comeback, the Spaniard suffered a muscle tear in Brisbane and will not defend his chances. We will therefore follow the journey of Novak Djokovic, slightly injured for several weeks but still reassuring in his physical condition. We will also see if the new generation will finally take this small step to win a Grand Slam like a certain Jannik Sinner, probably the best player on the circuit at the end of the season. There will also be Carlos Alcaraz who is launching his season a little into the unknown, even if the Spaniard seems physically ready.

Among the French, Arthur Fils, despite his young age, concentrates the hopes of the tricolor clan. Constantly progressing, the Frenchman must now pass Grand Slam rounds to continue to progress and get closer to the top 20. The top 20 in fact, Adrian Mannarino is now one of them and the Frenchman has ambitions for this Australian Open, just like Ugo Humbert, very solid at the end of the season and who prepared well for the start of the season despite health problems at the start of January.

Find all the scores of the matches in the men's and women's draw in real time during the fortnight of the Australian Open.

The results of the matches in the men's draw of this 2024 Australian Open

The Eurosport group owns the broadcast rights for the Australian Open. Its channels are accessible via a subscription to Eurosport or Canal Sport.

Here are the results of the Australian Open over the last fifteen years for men: