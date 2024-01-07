Australian Open 2024: qualifying schedule

Qualifying will begin on the night of Monday to Tuesday due to the rain which fell in Melbourne.

The first Grand Slam of the year was officially scheduled to begin on the night of Sunday to Monday with the qualifications, but due to unpredictable weather, these were postponed until tomorrow. To access the main draw, several French people will be expected such as Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Benoît Paire, Chloé Paquet or Fiona Ferro.

This Australian Open, which was to mark the great return of Rafael Nadal, will therefore take place without the Spaniard. After his thunderous return to the courts, the Spaniard was injured in the only tough match of the week, it was against the Australian Jordan Thompson. After grimacing and calling the physiotherapist, Rafael Nadal finally indicated a few hours later his muscle tear which deprived him of the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Australian Open, the first major tournament of the year, will be played from Sunday January 14 to Sunday January 28, 2024, date of the men's final.

The Eurosport group owns the broadcast rights for the Australian Open. Its channels are accessible via a subscription to Eurosport or Canal Sport.

Here are the results of the Australian Open over the last fifteen years for men: