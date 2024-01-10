Australian Open 2024: over for Jules Marie, Harold Mayot and Hugo Gaston, live results

Once again mixed results for the French in the 2nd round of qualifying.

Still a mixed night for the French in the 2nd round of qualifying for the Australian Open. We start with the good news with the qualifications for the 3rd round of Hugo Gaston who got rid of the Kazakh Zhukayev in two sets. It also goes for Harold Mayot who crushed Hugo Dellien 6-0, 6-3. After a big battle, Terence Atmane also validated his ticket for the 3rd round of qualifying just like Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Hugo Grenier who eliminated Marc-Andrea Hüsler and Maxime Cressy respectively. On the other hand, big disappointment for Pierre Hugues Herbert, eliminated by the Canadian Gabriel Diallo after a great tie break in the 3rd set while Kyrian Jacquet was eliminated by Llyod Harris.

Among the women, Léolia Jeanjean eliminated her compatriot Carole Monnet in three sets to continue the adventure. Fiona Ferro also passed the milestone by having a solid match against the Japanese Moyuka Uchijima. Jessika Ponchet, the last Frenchwoman in the running of the day, however, did not manage to pass this 2nd round, eliminated by Rebecca Marino in three rounds.

The Eurosport group owns the broadcast rights for the Australian Open. Its channels are accessible via a subscription to Eurosport or Canal Sport.

