Australian Open 2024: live scores and results, Monday schedule

Second day of the Australian Open this Monday January 15 with a very rich program.

After a first day marked by the loss of a set by Novak Djokovic against a young Croatian whom he did not hesitate to praise after the meeting, the first Grand Slam of the year will see the debut of 13 Frenchmen including the tantalizing Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka. A meeting highly anticipated by the Frenchwoman. "It's a great match to play. I also play tennis for matches like that, to create memories. Playing it in the first round or further forward in the table, it's is the same. She remains a player who has won big things, knows how to manage big tournaments, has plenty of experience. Her abilities are still there. But she doesn't have the rhythm of matches, which is still important. "

Another big match for a Frenchman, Terence Atmane, from the qualifications, will have a tough fight against world number 3 Daniil Medvedev, double finalist of the Australian major in 2021 and 2022. We will also follow Gaël Monfils (against world number 49 Yannick Hanfmann) as well as the French N.1 and N.2: Adrian Mannarino and Ugo Humbert who face the Swiss Stan Wawrinka and David Goffin. Let's also note the 100% blue duel between Alexandre Muller and Hugo Grenier.

Find all the scores of the matches in the men's and women's draw in real time during the fortnight of the Australian Open.

The Eurosport group owns the broadcast rights for the Australian Open. Its channels are accessible via a subscription to Eurosport or Canal Sport.

