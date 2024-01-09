Australian Open 2024: French people eliminated in spades, live results

Several French people were eliminated in the first round of qualifying for the Australian Open.

The week begins on alternating current for the French men and women on the occasion of the qualifications for the Australian Open 2024. This Wednesday, January 10, no less than 12 French people in the men's draw were entered for a fairly mixed result with the qualification of only 5 of them with Gaston, Mayot, Jacquet, Grenier and Mpetshi Perricard. Big disappointment, however, for Couacaud, Blancaneaux, Escoffier, Lokoli, Hemery and Droguet. Among the women, the trend is even more catastrophic with the eliminations of the three French women entered, Jacquemot, Rouvroy and Tan.

On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the second round of qualifying will see Pierre Hugues Herbert on court against the Canadian Diallo, the sensation Jules Marie against the Swiss Alexander Ritschard and all the other French people qualified today. Among the girls, we will notably follow the duel between Jeanjean and Monnet or even Fiona Ferro against the Japanese Moyuka Uchijima.

The Eurosport group owns the broadcast rights for the Australian Open. Its channels are accessible via a subscription to Eurosport or Canal Sport.

