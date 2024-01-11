Australian Open 2024: four French people qualified for the main draw, the results

Four French people complete the main draw of this Australian Open which begins on Sunday.

Qualifying for the Australian Open ended on the night of Thursday to Friday and four French people, two men and two women, qualified for the first round of the first Grand Slam of the year. The first, Hugo Grenier. The 179th player in the world held on and was able to turn the match around against a compatriot, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, to snatch his first Grand Slam qualifier, at age 27 (5-7, 6-4, 7-6 [10-4] ). Second qualifier, Terence Atmane. The 145th player in the world finally broke the American Emilio Nava after two decisive games and will see the main draw for the first time in his career.

Among the women, Léolia Jeanjean qualified for the main draw thanks to her success against the German Eva Lys (2-6, 7-6 [4], 6-3) after rejecting a match point. It also goes for Fiona Ferro against the Russian Polina Kudermetova. Despite palpable stress and a “roller coaster”, the Frenchwoman joined the main draw. On the other hand, in terms of bad news, Hugo Gaston and Harold Mayot have tripped over each other and will not see the main round.

The results of the matches in the men's draw of this 2024 Australian Open

