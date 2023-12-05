Australian Open 2024: a Nadal – Djokovic in the 1st round, it’s possible!

The year 2024 may be the last for Rafael Nadal who will make good use of his protected ranking for this Australian Open.

The year 2024 promises to be particularly exciting for tennis fans with a Novak Djokovic who is aiming for the golden Grand Slam, a Jannik Sinner who continues to progress, a Carlos Alcaraz who must confirm and especially the probable last year of Rafael Nadal. For the first Grand Slam of the year which begins on January 14, the Spaniard will be present. But absent from classes for several months, he will use his protected ranking to participate in tournaments. The latter applies to players who have been absent from the courts for 6 months due to injury. If the latter was calculated at 9th place, the Spaniard will not be seeded number 9 in this tournament. He could therefore face a big name in world tennis in the first round, starting with a certain Novak Djokovic.

The Australian Open, the first major tournament of the year, will be played from Sunday January 14 to Sunday January 28, 2024.

