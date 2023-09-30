Australia - Portugal: time, TV channel... Match information

For its last match of the group stage against Portugal, Australia wants to relieve the pain of Welsh humiliation while the hope of seeing the quarter-finals of the World Cup has almost faded. Follow the meeting live, from 5:45 p.m., on the L'internaute website.

In what state of mind will the Wallabies approach this last meeting of the group stage? It's been a heavy week in the Australian camp, after the humiliation suffered last weekend against Wales. Six points scored and above all forty conceded and the feeling of not being invited to the party. Therein lies the drama of the Australian situation. This year and for some time now, the double world champion nation (1991 and 1999) is playing a notch below the competition; its defeat against Fiji confirmed the trend. Two defeats therefore and one last group match to negotiate against Portugal to close this World Cup on a better note.

Indeed, this Sunday afternoon, it will be more a question of pride than anything else for the Wallabies. Although they might have believed they were going to get them out of trouble, Georgia finally cracked in the final 20 minutes and handed victory to Fiji. An unimproved success which has the merit of not eliminating the Australians even more prematurely but which does not fundamentally change the situation. The Aussie squad has already booked their return flight. “It’s hard but that’s how it is,” agreed third-row Fraser McReight. Dejected like the rest of the selection which has almost drawn a line under the competition and wishes to “move forward” in the words of Nick Frost.

Move forward and build the future and this World Cup at home that some could contest, as Eddie Jones has rejuvenated the squad, too many detractors will say. This will not be the case for James Slipper. At 34, the Australian prop will play his 21st match in the competition, which will make him the most capped Australian ahead of legend George Gregan. An event in itself which should motivate him and his teammates against Portugal. “We especially think about the fans, the families (…) We have to win in style to give them a reason for pride,” concedes Josh Kemeny. Any result other than an improved success would definitively doom the Wallabies.

A result which seems within reach even of this Australia because Portugal is not a regular at this level. The selection is only playing its second World Cup and is still awaiting its first success. Against Australia? It would be a monumental feat, but the Lobos want to believe it. After all, Tadjer and his team have nothing to lose and everything to learn from this type of meeting against the best nations. United, the Portuguese have shown great things since the start of the competition and even almost defeated Georgia, Nuno Sousa Guedes missing the winning penalty at the last second. "Australia doesn't look the best. But it's on the physical dimension, it's going to sting. We're Tom Thumb," Patrice Lagisquet, the Portugal coach, reminded Sud-Ouest this week.

The former Biarritz coach simply hopes that his players will not make the mistake of watching and respecting the Wallabies too much, as they did against the Welsh. On this condition perhaps the Portuguese will be able to cause problems for their opponents but not sure either that this will be enough given the gap between the two nations, especially since we must be wary of this injured giant who does not has more than one idea in mind, to regain his honor.

The match between the Walabies, nickname of the Australians, and the Lobos ("the Wolves"), nickname of the Portuguese, will take place from 5:45 p.m., at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne.

The World Cup match between the Australian team and the Portugal team will be broadcast live unencrypted on France 2.

The World Cup match between Eddie Jones' Australia and Patrice Lagisquet's Portugal will be available for streaming on the Francetvsport platform.

BetClic: Australia: 1.02 / Nil: 40 / Portugal: 20

Sports Bets: Australia: 1.01 / Draw: 43 / Portugal: 19

Winamax: Australia: 1.02 / Draw: 75 / Portugal: 20

Australia: 1. Bell, 2. Porecki (cap), 3. Slipper – 4. Frost, 5. Arnold – 6. Hooper, 7. McReight, 8. Valetini – 9. McDermott, 10. Donaldson – 11. Koroibete, 12. Foketi, 13. Perez, 14. Crying – 15. Kellaway.

Portugal: 1. Costa, 2. Tadjer, 3. Hasse Ferreira – 4. Madeira, 5. Belo – 6. Wallis, 7. Martins, 8. De Freitas – 9. Marques, 10. Portela – 11. Marta, 12. Appleton (cap.), 13. Bettencourt, 14. Storti – 15. Sousa Guedes.