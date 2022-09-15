Australia - New Zealand: time, TV channel... How to follow the match live

RUGBY. Australia and New Zealand go head-to-head this Thursday, September 15 in a high-stakes game of fear.

Is New Zealand in danger? Despite a very big reaction against Argentina after a historic defeat, the All Blacks did not achieve a fantastic year. Now 4th nation in the world and with several defeats on the clock this year (three against Ireland, one against the Blues...), New Zealand is no longer really scary and is approaching this double confrontation against Australia on knife between the teeth. But beware of the wounded beast all the same. The All Blacks can very well offer this Thursday, September 15 the steamroller version that we have been used to seeing for several years.

On the other side, Australia has also been in doubt for several months. Australia coach Dave Rennie made eight changes to his squad after the loss to South Africa. The hinge has been completely changed, since Jake Gordon will start as scrum half, replacing Nic White while Bernard Foley will start at the opening.

The kick off of the meeting between Australia and New Zealand counting for the Rugby Championship is scheduled for 11:45 am in France since

You can follow the match between Australia and New Zealand live and exclusively on Canal Sport.

To follow the meeting via a streaming link, you need a subscription via the MyCanal platform. The CANAL SPORT subscription offer with a 24-month commitment is priced at 34.99 euros per month for 12 months, then 45.99 euros per month. Thus, you will be able to follow live New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina in the matches of the Rugby Championship.

Australia: Kellaway - Wright, Ikitau, Foketi, Koroibete - Foley (o), Gordon (m) - Valentin, Samu, Leota - Philip, Holloway - Alaalatoa, Porecki, Slipper (cap.).Remplaçants: Fainga'a, Sio, Strong, Swain, McReight, White, Hodge, Petaiah.

Nouvelle Zélande : J. Barrett - Jordan, R. Ioane, Havili, Clarke - Mo'unga (o), A. Smith (m) - Sotutu, Cane (cap.), S. Barrett - Whitelock, Retallick - Lomax, Taukei'aho, de Groot.Remplaçants : Coles, Bower, Newell, A. Ioane, Papali'i, Christie, B. Barrett, Tupaea.