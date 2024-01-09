Attal's heritage: a young but millionaire Prime Minister

The 34-year-old head of government arrives in Matignon with assets worth 1.6 million euros. Here's what it's made of.

Since his arrival in government, Gabriel Attal is certainly the youngest minister, but also one of the best equipped, according to declarations recorded with the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP). At only 34 years old, the new Prime Minister has essentially financial assets, worth 1.6 million euros, according to his last declaration dated June 21, 2023.

Most of this assets consists of life insurance, worth 1.46 million, taken out with Société Générale in April 2016. He also has a Housing Savings Plan (PEL) in the same bank, 'a value of 36,454 euros. Gabriel Attal does not declare any real estate ownership, he is therefore not the owner of his main residence. On the other hand, he owns 11% of an SCI which owns a 110 square meter house in Corsica, worth 1.2 million euros. It would be a family house purchased by Gabriel Attal's mother in 2021, according to information from Télégramme.

Important detail: Gabriel Attal took out a significant loan in 2017 that he had not repaid during his last declaration to the HATVP: he declares "a cash credit renewable annually by tacit renewal" with a value of 670,000 euros . He also indicates having lent 50,000 euros to a beneficiary whose name is hidden on the document published by the HATVP. This loan dates back to May 10, 2023.

Finally, the only valuable item that appears on the Prime Minister's asset declaration is a Piaggio Vespa 50 scooter, which he acquired in 2014 for a value of 2,600 euros.