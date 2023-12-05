Attal plan for schools: the 5 shock measures of the Minister of National Education

The Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal unveiled his “shock of knowledge” on Tuesday. A series of measures to raise the level of students, particularly in French and mathematics. Here's what you need to remember.

Tuesday, December 5, the Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal presented his new measures to raise the level of French students during a press conference from a college in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. Several important measures will come into force from the start of the 2024 school year. Others, such as the repetition of a year implemented by teaching staff, will make a comeback. Did you miss the minister's announcements? Here are the 5 measures to know.

It was one of the most anticipated announcements, it was confirmed by the Minister of National Education this Tuesday. From the next school year, the "final word" will be given to the teaching team regarding the choice of having a student repeat a year or not. Parents will no longer be the decision-makers. A decree will be published from the first quarter of 2024. Teachers will also be able to advise students on successful internships during the holidays, a condition to avoid repeating a year.

Precisely, a student's transition to high school will be conditional on obtaining the middle school certificate from the start of the 2025 school year, which is not the case today. A way for Gabriel Attal to restore weight and value to a diploma in decline. Students who do not obtain the certificate will go through a prep-high school to try to catch up. Also, the weight of the marks for the final patent tests will increase from 50% to 60%. De facto, continuous assessment will count for 40% based on the actual grades obtained by students throughout the year. Exit the skills validation system.

From the start of the 2024 school year, level groups will be created for 6th and 5th grade classes. The 4th and 3rd grade classes will follow the next school year in 2025. These level groups will only concern French and mathematics courses. Students will be divided into three groups. The first group, made up of the students with the most difficulty, will not be able to include more than 15 students. Specialized schooling could also be put in place for middle school students in great difficulty, with additional time slots in French and mathematics.

From the start of the 2025 school year, a new anticipated mathematics and scientific culture test will appear in the baccalaureate program. First general and technological students will be affected by this new feature announced by the Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal. This test will be placed at the end of the year, in the same way as the anticipated French test that students already know.

The academic correction will be removed from the 2024 edition of the college certificate and the baccalaureate. “The teacher's 8/20 quite regularly transforms into 10 or 12/20” declared Gabriel Attal this Tuesday, during his press conference from a college in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. Currently, a jury composed of several professors ensures the correction of the papers and can modify some deemed too weak. With this reform, only the mark awarded by the proofreader of the copy will count.