Attal makes a promise to the CGT in favor of foreign workers

The general secretary of the CGT Sophie Binet said she obtained a commitment from the new Prime Minister during their meeting in Matignon.

Gabriel Attal spoke with Sophie Binet on Wednesday January 17 in Matignon. The general secretary of the CGT, who hoped to obtain the regularization of the 500 striking undocumented workers of her union, came away empty-handed from the meeting on this issue. On the other hand, she had confirmation of the government's commitment regarding the fate of some 2,000 foreign doctors who have been prohibited from practicing their profession since January 1.

A quarter of practitioners in French hospitals obtained their medical diploma outside the European Union. For a year, they have been obliged to take knowledge verification tests (EVC) to continue working in France. However, many have failed to validate these tests and have therefore no longer been able to practice medicine since January 1, 2024. Gabriel Attal promised that he "was going to settle the matter and that he was going to ensure that all doctors who practice in hospitals [be] regularized,” said Sophie Binet.

This promise is neither a surprise nor an act of audacity by the Prime Minister. The order actually comes from above: in his press conference on Tuesday January 16, Emmanuel Macron said he was in favor of "regularizing a number of foreign doctors who sometimes hold our healthcare services at arm's length", maintained “in an administrative precariousness which is completely ineffective”.