Attal, Fesneau, Bardella… politicians attacking farmers’ discontent

The political class is rushing to the side of angry farmers this weekend. To better anticipate the crisis?

The image of the tractor processions going up the avenues of Berlin did not escape the French executive. At the top of the State, the first mobilizations of French farmers, noted in particular in Occitanie this week, are taken very seriously. This weekend, the troops are mobilized. Marc Fesneau in Cher, Gabriel Attal in Rhône...In the opposing camp, Jordan Bardella intends to take advantage of the situation. This Saturday, January 20, the president of the National Rally went to Gironde.

Alongside the mobilized farmers, Bardella mentioned “the cry of a French people who do not want to die, who are attached to their social model, to their countryside, to their rurality and who do not intend to let themselves be erased.” “I would like Emmanuel Macron and Mr. Attal to realize the violence of their policy towards the French people,” he said at the microphone of BFMTV, particularly pointing out the decisions taken “at the European level ". For the head of the RN list in the European elections, the campaign is launched.

The Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau was also expected on the ground this Saturday, alongside farmers from Massay, in Cher. But it was Gabriel Attal who was the first to give pledges of his government's commitment to the rural world this weekend. During an exchange with residents of the Rhône, in the small town of Orliénas, the Prime Minister was quickly questioned on the subject.

Gabriel Attal is particularly committed to "facilitating the transfers" of farms, to "continuing to act for remuneration", to supporting the sector "during crises", to encouraging the establishment of young farmers or even to simplifying " all these standards. Incidentally, the Prime Minister did not hesitate to caress French agriculture in the right direction, "the most qualitative in the world" in his words.