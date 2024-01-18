Attal facing Bardella: a consultation before the confrontation of the two rivals

Gabriel Attal continues consultations with the “active forces of the country” and speaks with Jordan Bardella, the president of Rassemblement Nation presented as his direct rival, this Friday January 19 in Matignon.

Gabriel Attal receives Jordan Bardella at Matignon. The meeting scheduled for this Friday, January 19, which is part of the Prime Minister's consultations with the "driving forces of the country", is the first confrontation between two rising figures in politics. Compared for their rapid rise in their respective camps and their young age, the Prime Minister and the president of the National Rally are presented as direct rivals, whose first confrontation could take place during the European elections.

On the menu of discussions between the tenant of Matignon and one of the opposition leaders: exchanges on the political course envisaged by Gabriel Attal as head of government. The Prime Minister had indicated during his handover that he wanted to continue the exchanges with the opposition forces started by his predecessor Elisabeth Borne. But if the invitation was sent and accepted by Marine Le Pen's foal, it seems difficult to see the head of government negotiating with the figure of the extreme right in the future.

On the contrary, the two men would be impatient to compete against each other on the political level, despite an understanding and mutual esteem in private reported by those close to them according to Europe 1. The first rings of Gabriel Attal and Jordan Bardella are the polls: the Prime Minister is at the top in the ranking of the political figures most appreciated by the French, but is followed a few places further by the president of RN. Which is leading the race in the European elections, far ahead of the presidential camp. The European election promises to be a fierce fight between the two men, because if Jordan Bardella is in the running as head of the list, Gabriel Attal must personally invest in the majority campaign according to several Renaissance executives: “The reality is that the real boss of the campaign will be the Prime Minister,” one of them blurted out to Politico.

The comparison between Gabriel Attal and Jordan Bardella seems to be evident from the profile of the two men. Respectively aged 34 and 28, in a few years they rose through the ranks to take the head of government and that of the first opposition party, becoming the heirs of Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. But apart from their youth and their rewarded political commitment, everything opposes the two men. Gabriel Attal, born into a bourgeois family, grew up in very chic Parisian neighborhoods and took his first steps in politics with the socialist left, while Jordan Bardella grew up in an HLM in Seine-Saint-Denis and decided to getting involved very early with Marine Le Pen.