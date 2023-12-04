Attal announces shock measures after Pisa 2023: certificate, maths, repeating a year... It's moving!

Mathematics, repeating a year... Gabriel Attal unveiled this Tuesday a series of measures intended to raise the level of the school, the day of the publication of the latest international Pisa ranking.

The results of the Pisa ranking established by the OECD are not good for France in 2023. During the previous edition published in 2019, France was in the world average (23rd place), already far behind China, solid leader. In 2023, France ranks 29th in reading comprehension and 26th in mathematics. This more than disappointing ranking and the difficulty of the French education system in promoting equality of opportunity by reducing the impact of social origin on success explain in particular the series of measures announced by Gabriel Attal, jointly with the release of the international ranking Pisa. In France, 60% of school time is devoted to teaching. Which makes it number one among OECD countries. A figure that does not allow you to stand out in a subject like mathematics, or in a discipline like reading where France remains below the average. Additional data which could allow Gabriel Attal to justify certain strong choices.