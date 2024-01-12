Attal and the “Power Rangers”: who are the Prime Minister’s 4 close advisors?

Promoted to the post of Prime Minister on Tuesday, January 9, Gabriel Attal announced the formation of his government on Thursday evening and also formed his bodyguard.

One of Gabriel Attal's first tasks in his new role as Prime Minister was to form a new government. At the same time, the former Minister of National Education also chose those who will support him in his new role. The “Power Rangers” or the “Fantastic Four” as Gabriel Attal likes to call them are made up of four advisors who have been around him for several years. The official list was published in the Official Journal this Thursday, January 11.

The first member of this close guard is Fanny Anor. The new deputy director of the Prime Minister's office, aged 34, has been part of Gabriel Attal's entourage since he entered the government in 2018. She was then special advisor to the Minister of National Education at the time, Michel Blank. She then supported Gabriel Attal in all his functions: from State Secretary for Youth, to spokesperson, through Public Accounts and finally to National Education where she became cabinet director. Presented as the right arm of the new Prime Minister, she is notably responsible for leading the daily cabinet meeting but also for the agenda and requests from the media.

Next comes the chief of staff designated by Gabriel Attal, Maxime Cordier. The relationship between the Prime Minister's special advisor and Gabriel Attal goes back several years when they met at Science Po. At the time, the two students campaigned for different political sides, Gabriel Attal for the PS and Maxime Cordier for the UMP. It was only in 2020, when Gabriel Attal took up the position of spokesperson, that Mr. Cordier joined his team. At 31, Maxime Cordier is described as Gabriel Attal's organizer. He is responsible for his travels and the coordination of his teams. In addition to internal coordination, it also has a role in the political strategy of the new head of government.

The third “power ranger” is Louis Jublin, the communications advisor to the Prime Minister. Aged 38 (he is the oldest of the quartet) and is in charge of Gabriel Attal's image and the coordination of government communications. According to Politico, the two met in 2013 through attorney Charles Consigny. Mr. Jublin is one of those who has accompanied Gabriel Attal since his beginnings. The new communications advisor made his debut in politics alongside Jean-François Copé at the UMP as press mission manager. He then headed to the communications agency Albera Conseil before joining forces with Gabriel Attal when he was appointed Secretary of State for Youth.

The last member of the group is also the youngest. At the age of 28, Antoine Lesieur was appointed advisor in charge of elected officials by the Prime Minister. Its role is essentially to expand Gabriel Attal's network, whether it involves parliamentarians, regional or departmental councilors or even mayors. In addition to managing the councillors, he also takes care of travel and the agenda with them, he also collects their complaints and requests for meetings. He was also one of Gabriel Attal's early supporters when he joined him in 2018. He first held the position of collaborator in the Assembly before becoming political advisor, chief of staff and finally, chief of staff deputy.