Attal actor in a TV series: France 2 dared, the Prime Minister did it

The new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, should appear in his own role in a France TV series.

Promoted to Matignon this Tuesday, January 9, the former Minister of National Education, Gabriel Attal, should appear in an episode of the series Askip as announced by Libération this Thursday. The daily indicates that the filming took place discreetly a few weeks before Mr. Attal's change of position. The episode of the series should be available in January, unless FranceTV decides to change the programming in view of the minister's recent promotion.

The series in question, "Askip the college tells it", features a group of twelve college students in their daily lives, "between insurmountable complexes, thwarted loves, difficulties fitting in or false rumors" as announced in the pitch of series. The five seasons, whose episodes do not exceed 13 minutes, are available on the FranceTV website. The former minister of education, who did theater during his studies as Libération recalls, should appear in one of the episodes where he plays his own role, just like his advisor, Louis Jublin. According to the script, Gabriel Attal is expected at the François-Truffaut college in Sète, the place where the story takes place. The minister flies from Paris at 6 a.m. to find himself in the college's permanent office. There he finds a young schoolboy in tears, victim of school bullying. The minister then consoles the teenager in distress before giving a speech on the fight against school bullying in front of all the college students.

Libération indicates that the FranceTV cameras will not be the only ones to turn towards the new Prime Minister. Indeed, the media reveals that the general director of Canal, Gérald-Brice Viret, informed France Info and Célyne Baÿt-Darcourt that the cameras of the C8 channel have been accompanying Gabriel Attal since his appointment as spokesperson of the government in 2020. The “exclusive images and interviews” collected by C8 should lead to the broadcast of a documentary. According to Libération the release would be planned "during the first half of this new year".