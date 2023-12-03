Attack in Paris: who are the victims of December 2?

The knife attack in Paris which took place near the Eiffel Tower this Saturday, December 2 in the evening, left one dead and two injured.

Saturday evening, on the banks of the Seine in the 15th and 16th arrondissements of Paris, a man armed with a knife attacked three people before attacking another person with a hammer. Arrested by the police while trying to flee, the suspect was placed in police custody. An investigation was opened for “assassination” and “attempted assassination in relation to a terrorist enterprise”, the national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office took charge of the investigation.

According to information relayed by the national anti-terrorism prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, among the three victims attacked with a knife near the Eiffel Tower at the Quai de Grenelle, the deceased victim is a 23-year-old young man of Filipino origin with dual German nationality. According to France Info, the latter received four stab wounds and two hammer blows. The young man died from his injuries after receiving first aid. The victim was accompanied by two other people, one of whom was his partner. These two people were not physically attacked, the companion of the deceased victim remains "extremely shocked", as indicated by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, to the press at the scene of the incident. Jean-François Ricard specified that the two companions of the victim "are still under medical supervision and could not be heard at the moment". The emergency doctor who went to the victim, Patrick Pelloux, informed Le Parisien that the attacked couple were both nurses.

When the suspect fled after the intervention of a taxi driver who allegedly made him flee, as indicated by the Minister of the Interior, the attacker then attacked two other people. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office reported that a 66-year-old British tourist was also attacked in the eye. The suspect also attacked a 60-year-old French man, who, according to testimony collected by Le Parisien, was with his wife and daughter in shock. The Minister of Health, Aurélien Rousseau, clarified on France 3 this Sunday, December 3, that these two victims are out of danger. Jean-François Ricard, the national anti-terrorism prosecutor, said that the two men had now returned home after being taken care of by emergency services.