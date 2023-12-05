Attack in Paris: Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab indicted for terrorist offenses

At the end of his police custody, the main suspect in the attack on the Bir Hakeim bridge, in Paris, on Saturday, was indicted for assassination and attempted assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise.

In detail, Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, 26, considered to be the assailant of the attack that occurred on Saturday December 2 in Paris, near the Bir Hakeim bridge, not far from the Eiffel Tower, was indicted this Wednesday December 6, 2023 for “assassination in relation to a terrorist enterprise in a state of legal recidivism”, “attempted assassination in relation to a terrorist enterprise in a state of legal recidivism” and “criminal terrorist association”, indicates the press release from the prosecution National Anti-Terrorism, who also requested placement in pre-trial detention on which a second judge must rule in the coming hours.

On Saturday evening, Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab is accused of killing a young German-Filipino tourist shortly after 9 p.m. and injuring two other bystanders in a knife and hammer attack. He was immediately arrested and taken into custody. Police custody during which the young man “fully took responsibility for and claimed responsibility for his actions”, claiming in particular to have reacted “to the persecution of Muslims around the world”.

While Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, on S file for Islamist radicalization, had already been sentenced in the past to five years in prison, one of which was suspended, since Saturday, his medical follow-up has also raised questions and criticism. According to his parents' comments in police custody, the young man was diagnosed with schizophrenia during his first stint in prison. While since his release in 2020 he had respected his obligations from a legal point of view, including his medical follow-up, his mother had even alerted the authorities last October, saying that her son's condition worried her.