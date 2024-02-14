Attack in Kansas City: children among the victims, what we know about the tragedy

At least one person died and 21 others were injured by gunfire as the Super Bowl winners' convoy passed through Kansas City on Wednesday, February 14.

People first thought they were fireworks, but they actually heard gunshots. On Wednesday February 14, the parade celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory was being held in Kansas City, the largest city in Missouri, in the central United States, when gunfire broke out not far from Union Station. The shooting took place as the parade was drawing to a close. Very quickly, the police invited, on X (formerly Twitter), those present to “leave the area”.

The latest report shows one dead and 21 injured. Police Chief Stacey Graves said the deceased has not yet been identified. According to information from local radio KKFI announced on its Facebook page that one of its hosts, Lisa Lopez, had died during these shootings, without it being known at this time whether this was the case. victim mentioned by the authorities.

For its part, CNN understands that three injured people are in critical condition and five in rather serious condition, according to the Kansas City firefighters.

Among the victims are children: Children's Mercy Hospital reported that of 12 injured people treated Wednesday, 11 are children aged 6 to 15. Nine were shot, but their life-threatening prognosis was not serious, a hospital source told AFP.

Very quickly after the shooting, the police announced that three individuals had been arrested. Later in the evening, the police chief declared at a press conference that the investigation "is only just beginning", without giving further details on these arrests. The FBI communicated on the establishment of a website to obtain elements useful for investigations: “The FBI and the KCPD are requesting all videos of the Super Bowl shooting and any video of the shooters trying to flee the scene”, can - we read on the site.

High mass of American football, the Super Bowl was marked on Sunday by the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers (25-22). No Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches or staff members were hit in the shooting, the police chief said Wednesday evening. More than 800 law enforcement agents had been requisitioned to ensure the security of the parade, she further clarified. The Kansas City shooting is, according to the Gun Violence Archive website, already the 48th mass shooting recorded since January 2024 in the United States.