As requested by Emmanuel Macron, the Minister of the Interior announced the re-examination of S files and the expulsion of foreign people known for radicalization, whether they are in an irregular or regular situation. A decision taken in view of the profile of the Arras attacker who killed a teacher.
Attack in Arras: Darmanin announces the expulsion of radicalized foreigners, other security measures?
