ATP Rankings: Nadal, Ruud or Alcaraz... The Scenarios to Be World No. 1

ATP RANKING. After the elimination of Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, three men are aiming for the world number one spot.

It's official, in a week, the Russian Daniil Medvedev will lose his place as world number 1 after his elimination in the round of 16 of the US Open by the Australian Nick Kyrgios. "I forgot about it! It's not the first thing that comes to mind after a Grand Slam loss. But that's not cool. I'm trying to save face, but I'm disappointed. I'm not going to cry, but it's disappointing. I'm going to be a little sad for a few days, my head in my phone, on my computer or watching series. I'll be what, 3rd, 4th? Carlos (Alcaraz) will challenge myself? I don't know, honestly. But it motivates me to do better. It was the last Grand Slam of the year, I wasn't good enough. I should have done better. I could have win in Australia, I didn't. I couldn't play at Wimbledon. At Roland-Garros, round of 16. Here, the same. I should have done better" explained the Russian.

Three men can now claim the place of world number 1, Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. Here are the different scenarios:

According to the most recent Race classification, the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, winner of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, is at the top of the Race classification ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas, titled in Mallorca and Carlos Alcaraz.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated weekly taking into account points earned over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account points earned during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam gets 2000 points, the runner-up 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The leaderboard is updated weekly and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added up, they are compared. In other words, the performance of the player on a competition of the current year is compared to that of the same competition the past year. The points obtained are added to his total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking that comes out every Monday.