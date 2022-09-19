ATP Rankings: Alcaraz still No. 1, Moutet progresses

ATP RANKING. No change in the top 10 of the ATP rankings this Monday, September 19 with the Spaniard still No. 1.

A week after reaching first place thanks to his victory at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz is still world number 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, September 19. Beyond the Spaniard, the ranking does not change for the top 10 due to a Davis Cup week that gives no points in the ATP ranking. The Spaniard leads Norway's Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal as the week will be marked by the Laver Cup, the last tournament

On the French side, winner of 22 of his last 28 matches and in particular the Challenger 125 tournament in Szczecin (Poland) this weekend, Corentin Moutet obtained the best ranking of his career on Monday, in 64th place.

On Monday, September 12, Daniil Medvedev loses his place as world number 1 in favor of the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open 2022. The ATP ranking:

According to the most recent Race classification, the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, winner of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, is at the top of the Race classification ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas, titled in Mallorca and Carlos Alcaraz.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated weekly taking into account points earned over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account points earned during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam gets 2000 points, the runner-up 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The leaderboard is updated weekly and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added up, they are compared. In other words, the performance of the player on a competition of the current year is compared to that of the same competition the past year. The points obtained are added to his total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking that comes out every Monday.