ATP Ranking: Tsitsipas back in the Top 5, the ranking

ATP RANKING. Defeated in the final of the Astana tournament, Stefanos Tsitsipas still made his return to the top 5 of the standings.

Beaten in the final in Astana by Novak Djokovic on Sunday October 9, Stefanos Tsitsipas is still making a comeback in the Top 5 of the ATP rankings this Monday, in place of Alexander Zverev, still injured. Note also the good progress of the American Taylor Fritz who climbs for his part to 8th place after his title in Tokyo against his compatriot Tiafoe.

Among the French, Adrian Mannarino can hope to become the future French number 1 in the coming weeks. Currently in 44th place, the left-hander is grabbing places after his quarter-final in Astana and is also taking advantage of the long absence of Gaël Monfils, soon to be a father with Elena Svitolina, and who is in 38th place.

Since Monday, September 12, Daniil Medvedev has lost his place as world number 1 in favor of the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open 2022. The ATP ranking:

According to the most recent classification of the Race, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is in the lead ahead of his compatriot Rafael Nadal, winner of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated weekly taking into account points earned over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account points earned during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam gets 2000 points, the runner-up 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The leaderboard is updated weekly and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added up, they are compared. In other words, the performance of the player on a competition of the current year is compared to that of the same competition the past year. The points obtained are added to his total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking that comes out every Monday.