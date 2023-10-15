ATP ranking: the French Humbert et Fils are progressing!

Ugo Humbert and Arthur Fils gained places after their good run in Shanghai, like Hurkarcz and Rublev.

Ugo Humbert reached the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 in Shanghai, and he moved from 34th to 29th place in the world, a few ranks behind French number 1 Adrian Mannarino who lost a place (24th). Arthur Fils stopped on the third lap but gained six places and climbed to 38th position. Constant Lestienne joins the world top 100 (93rd), thanks to his victory at the Alicante Challenger. There are 12 French people in the top 100, and even 18 French people in the top 140.

In the top 10 of the ATP rankings, Andrey Rublev gained two places despite his defeat in the final in Shanghai (5th). The winner, Hubert Hurkacz, gains six places and is on the verge of the top 10 (11th). He can still hope to secure a place for the Turin Masters. Only the top four in the world (Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner) are already guaranteed to participate.

Novak Djokovic regained the world number 1 position at the expense of Carlos Alcaraz. The ATP ranking:

With his victory at the US Open, Novak Djokovic regained the lead in the ATP rankings. He is ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated each week taking into account the points won over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account the points won during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam earns 2000 points, the finalist 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The ranking is updated every week and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added, they are compared. In other words, the player's performance in a competition in the current year is compared to that in the same competition last year. The points obtained are added to the total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking which comes out every Monday.