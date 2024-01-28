ATP ranking: Sinner remains 4th, Mannarino 17th, big progression from Cazaux... The ranking

Despite his victory at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner remains in 4th place in the ATP rankings.

He won his first Grand Slam tournament on Sunday January 28 in Melbourne, but Jannik Sinner did not gain a place in the ATP rankings. Despite his lost final, Daniil Medvedev remains in 3rd place, but the gaps are closing between the 4 best players in the world. The ranking is still dominated by Novak Djokovic who remains 600 points ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

Among the highlights of this new ATP ranking, Stefanos Tsitsipas drops to 10th place, the 2023 finalist of the Australian Open. Among the French, Adrian Mannarino progresses once again and is now in 17th place, Ugo Humbert is 21st, Arthur Fils 35th and Arthur Cazaux, revelation of the first Grand Slam of the year, reaches his best ranking at 82nd place.

Novak Djokovic is world number 1 at the start of this 2024 season, but the fight promises to be fierce. The ATP ranking:

The first ATP Race ranking is led by the Italian Jannik Sinner, winner of the first Grand Slam of the year 2024.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated each week taking into account the points won over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account the points won during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam earns 2000 points, the finalist 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The ranking is updated every week and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added, they are compared. In other words, the player's performance in a competition in the current year is compared to that in the same competition last year. The points obtained are added to the total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking which comes out every Monday.