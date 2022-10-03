ATP ranking: Nadal returns to 2nd, the ranking

ATP RANKING. Change on the podium of the ATP ranking since Rafael Nadal takes 2nd place from Casper Ruud.

Another fairly calm week in terms of ATP tournaments, but a notable change in the world hierarchy, Rafael Nadal recovers 2nd place in the ATP rankings at the expense of a certain Casper Ruud. Although he has not officially played again despite the Laver Cup a few days ago, Nadal benefits from the defeat of former number 2 Casper Ruud in the 2nd round of the Seoul tournament against the Japanese Nishihito Nishioka.

Competing in Sofia, Jannik Sinner could not do better than the semi-finals and dropped two places behind the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, but also behind the American Taylor Fritz (11th). Marin Cilic, beaten in the final by Novak Djokovic, finds the Top 15 (14th). On the French side, note the progress of Constant Lestienne, now 61st in the ATP after his semi-final in Tel Aviv.

Since Monday, September 12, Daniil Medvedev has lost his place as world number 1 in favor of the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open 2022. The ATP ranking:

According to the most recent classification of the Race, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is in the lead ahead of his compatriot Rafael Nadal, winner of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated weekly taking into account points earned over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account points earned during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam gets 2000 points, the runner-up 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The leaderboard is updated weekly and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added up, they are compared. In other words, the performance of the player on a competition of the current year is compared to that of the same competition the past year. The points obtained are added to his total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking that comes out every Monday.