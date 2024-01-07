ATP ranking: Mannarino in top 20, de Minaur 10th

A few days before the start of the Australian Open, the new ATP ranking offers a great gift to Adrian Mannarino.

At 35 years old and for the first time in his career, Adrian Mannarino entered the top 20 of the ATP rankings. A huge performance for the Frenchman who, at exactly 35 years and 193 days, becomes the oldest player in history when he enters the Top 20. He is obviously the French number 1, just ahead of Ugo Humbert (21st). ), Arthur Fils being in 35th position.

In the top 10, if Alexander Zverev gets closer to the top 5 by overtaking Stefanos Tsitsipas, the main change is to the credit of Alex de Minaur. The Australian entered the top 10 for the first time in his career after beating members of the latter such as Alexander Zverev and especially Novak Djokovic. For the record, having fallen to 672nd place in the ATP, the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who made his comeback in Brisbane last week after his numerous injuries, went back to a very distant 451st place (221).

Novak Djokovic is world number 1 at the start of this 2024 season, but the fight promises to be fierce. The ATP ranking:

The first ATP Race ranking does not yet offer any real meaning, the one after the Australian Open will offer a real trend.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated each week taking into account the points won over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account the points won during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam earns 2000 points, the finalist 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The ranking is updated every week and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added, they are compared. In other words, the player's performance in a competition in the current year is compared to that in the same competition last year. The points obtained are added to the total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking which comes out every Monday.