ATP Ranking: Djokovic soars, all 8 qualified for the Turin Masters!

With his 7th coronation at Bercy, Novak Djokovic consolidates his first place in the world. We now know the eight players qualified for the end-of-year Masters.

By winning his 7th title at the Masters 1000 at Paris-Bercy, Novak Djokovic extends his lead over world number 2, Carlos Alcaraz, who was eliminated from the start. With a 2,990-point lead, the Serbian is now assured of finishing the year at the top of the ATP rankings.

Holger Rune, defending champion and eliminated in the quarter-final, lost three places and fell to 10th, but he is well qualified for the end-of-year Masters in Turin, being 8th in the Race. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, 6th and 7th, also validated their ticket. Taylor Fritz, who withdrew before his second round at Bercy and Hubert Hurkarcz, beaten by Dimitrov in the quarter-final, were both disappointed and ended up on the verge of qualification.

The French are still thirteen in the top 100, demonstrating a very good general level despite the lack of results in the biggest tournaments. Richard Gasquet lost nine places and fell to 77th position, while Ugo Humbert reached the best rank of his career (23rd) and became French number 1, ahead of Adrian Mannarino who fell to 25th place.

Novak Djokovic regained the world number 1 position at the expense of Carlos Alcaraz.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated each week taking into account the points earned over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account the points earned during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam earns 2000 points, the finalist 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The ranking is updated every week and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added, they are compared. In other words, the player's performance in a competition in the current year is compared to that in the same competition last year. The points obtained are added to the total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking which comes out every Monday.