ATP Ranking: Alcaraz new world number 1, the complete ranking

ATP RANKING. Thanks to his victory in the final of the US Open, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is now the brand new number 1.

A place for two. In the final of the US Open against Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz was the strongest and is now the new world number 1 in tennis at just 19 years old. "I played great matches, high intensity in those two weeks, which I had never done before. I'm really happy to be the new world No. 1 and to be able to continue to improve. Never have I I thought I'd achieve this kind of stuff at 19. It all happened so fast. For me it's amazing. It's something I've been dreaming about since I was a kid, since I started playing tennis. Lifting this trophy is incredible for me."

In the rest of the ATP ranking published on Monday, September 12, Casper Ruud, once again an unfortunate finalist, takes 2nd place in this new ranking. The Norwegian who could be the very first tennis player in his country to obtain this place is followed by Nadal 3rd (=), Medvedev 4th (-3), Zverev 5th (-3), Tsitsipas 6th (-1), Djokovic 7th (- 1), Norrie 8th (1), Rublev 9th (2) and Hurkacz 10th (=).

On Monday, September 12, Daniil Medvedev loses his place as world number 1 in favor of the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open 2022. The ATP ranking:

According to the most recent Race classification, the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, winner of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, is at the top of the Race classification ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas, titled in Mallorca and Carlos Alcaraz.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated weekly taking into account points earned over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account points earned during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam gets 2000 points, the runner-up 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The leaderboard is updated weekly and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added up, they are compared. In other words, the performance of the player on a competition of the current year is compared to that of the same competition the past year. The points obtained are added to his total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking that comes out every Monday.