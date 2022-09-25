Athena: What's Netflix's Punchy Movie About?

ATHENA NETFLIX. Romain Gavras' latest film, Athena, is available on Netflix.

Big slap in perspective on Netflix. Athena, the latest feature film by Romain Gavras (The world is yours) has been available on the streaming platform since this Friday, September 23, 2022. Presented at the last Venice Film Festival, critics promise a shocking film. Subscribers will discover a suburb that is set ablaze after the suspicious death of one of their inhabitants during police violence. We follow more particularly the three brothers of the victims: one is a soldier who seeks to ease tensions with the police, the other a thug, when the third leads the riot frontally.

Athena was co-written by the director (who is also the son of Costa-Gavras) with Ladj Ly, director of the César winner Les Misérables in 2020. Like the feature film which won the César for best film two years ago , the Netflix film does not seek to take sides and explores the plurality of points of view. In the casting, subscribers to the streaming platform may recognize Dali Benssalah (Abdel), Sami Slimane (Karim), Ouassini Embarek (Mokhtar) or Anthony Bajon (Jérôme).