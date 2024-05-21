Atalanta – Bayer Leverkusen: both teams can make history

Shock in the Europa League final this Wednesday evening in Dublin. After eliminating Olympique Marseille in the previous round, Atalanta Bergamo faces one of the best European teams of the season, Bayer Leverkusen. If they win this evening, the Germans can make history.

Tonight, Atalanta Bergamo and Bayer Leverkusen face off in the Europa League final. Shock in perspective at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin between the Italian playing team and the Germans, authors of a historic season.

Winner in Lecce last Saturday (0-2), Atalanta Bergamo validated its 5th place in Serie A, synonymous with qualification for the Champions League next season, the 3rd in its history. Against Leverkusen, the stakes are different for Gian Piero Gasperini's players. Defeated last week in the final of the Italian Cup by Juventus Turin (1-0), Atalanta is still chasing the second trophy in its history, 61 years after the only one it won, the Italian Cup. Italy in 1963. To try to put an end to the black series and this sad record, the Italian coach will be able to count on his strong men this season, Ademola Lookman or even Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca. Dutch captain Martin de Roon will be absent like Sead Kolasinac. At a press conference, the Atalanta technician Gasperini wanted to be confident before facing the German ogre: "We are aware of facing a great team. We know that they are undefeated and that they have achieved an incredible season. But our journey has also been very good: we beat very good teams to reach the final and we have faith in ourselves."

Bayer Leverkusen are two games away from making history. Titled in the German championship after an undefeated season, Xabi Alonso's men have only two games left to complete the championship - Europa League - German Cup treble and complete a season without losing a single match, historic. For this poster against Atalanta Bergamo, Xabi Alonso was able to rotate his squad during the last day of the championship and will be able to count on all his players. At a press conference, the Spaniard expects a good confrontation in the Europa League final: "We know that Atalanta has had a very well-defined idea of ​​how to play in recent years." "From time to time it seems like they have a wait-and-see approach, not always aggressive. We also faced teams like this in Germany. Tomorrow we need a united performance and a strong mentality. "team. We have a plan and the players are still excited by the atmosphere we experienced on Saturday in Leverkusen," said Xabi Alonso.

The Europa League final between Atalanta Bergamo and Bayer Leverkusen is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday May 22 at 9:00 p.m. at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Ireland). The Romanian Istvan Kovacs will be the arbiter of this poster.

Holder of the TV rights to the Europa League, Canal will broadcast the clash in the Europa League final between Atalanta Bergamo and Xabi Alonso's men. The meeting will also be broadcast unencrypted on W9.

If you want to watch the Europa League final between Atalanta and Leverkusen on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or create an account on the 6play website.

Atalanta : Musso (G) - Djimsiti, Hien, Scalvini - Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, Ederson, Ruggeri - De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Lookman.

Bayer Leverkusen: Kovar (G) - Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie - Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo - Hofmann, Wirtz - Schick.