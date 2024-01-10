At what price is the new Peugeot 3008 available?

Peugeot has lifted the veil on the prices of its new 3008. The SUV in its 100% electric version will start from 44,990 euros before deduction of the ecological bonus. This is the price to pay to get your hands on a model with a transformed design, with much sharper lines like an SUV coupe.

[Updated January 11 at 4:48 p.m.] Great success for Peugeot, the 3008 remains one of the French's favorite SUVs. Before being replaced shortly by the third generation, the 3008 II, although at the end of its career, still sold more than 30,000 copies in France, making it the 12th best-selling new model in the country. . His replacement, revealed last September, has everything to do just as well. But the manufacturer had not yet revealed the prices of its compact SUV, this has been done since January 11. While waiting for new engines to be announced, Peugeot has given the price of its mild hybridization version, which will start from 38,490 euros, and of its 100% electric version, a new feature for the 3008, now equipped with a 210 engine. horsepower and a 73 KwK battery. At entry level, in the Allure finish, the e-3008 will cost 44,990 euros, it will be 2,000 euros more for the GT finish (46,990 euros). In both cases, the e-3008 remains eligible for the ecological bonus since its price does not exceed the limit set at 47,000 euros.

Unveiled on September 12 at its historic production site in Sochaux, the new Peugeot 3008 presents a new, sharper look, now sporting the lines of an SUV coupe. Inside, the all-new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit and its large 21-inch screen should appeal to more than one person. The Lion brand has chosen to abandon 100% thermal engines on the European market, opting exclusively for all-electric or hybrid.

Launched in 2016, the second generation Peugeot 3008 was a huge success for Peugeot. With more than 1.3 million units sold, it is, by far, the brand's most profitable model, and its restyled version, released in 2020, only consolidated its leadership in the very buoyant SUV segment. compact. Find all the information on the new Peugeot 3008 below!

After the immense success of the second generation 3008, expectations surrounding its successor, the Peugeot 3008 III, were necessarily high. The Lion brand, under the orders of its chief designer Matthias Hossann, inducted in 2020 after the departure of Gilles Vidal at Renault, was not content with a bland copy and paste on its most “bankable” model. Here are the main new features to know.

Thermal enthusiasts will have to mourn: the new Peugeot 3008 no longer offers any 100% gasoline or diesel engine. The SUV, the first model built on the Stellantis group's new STLA Medium platform, will exist in a mild hybrid version while waiting, normally, for a plug-in hybrid version. It will be equipped with a gasoline engine with a power of 136 horsepower, coupled to a 6-speed electrified double-clutch gearbox which incorporates an electric motor, and a 48V battery. But the big news is that the 3rd generation of the Peugeot 3008 is now available 100% electric.

The e-3008 will offer three electric engines: a 210 horsepower motor associated with a 73 KwK battery for a range of 525 kilometers, a dual 320 horsepower motor with the 73 kWh battery in four-wheel drive for an identical range, and finally the 230 horsepower engine associated with a 98 kWh battery, known as “High Autonomy”, which will allow its occupants to travel 700 kilometers with a full recharge. But for the moment, only the first of the three versions detailed here is available for order since January 11, 2024.

The 3rd generation of the 3008 was revealed on September 12 at the historic Sochaux factory. The manufacturer announced that the arrival in dealerships of the star of its models was scheduled for February 2024.

Four months after revealing its new 3008, Peugeot lifted the veil, on January 11, 2024, on the prices of its SUV. At least on the versions whose engines are available for the moment since some will come a little later (see above). Thus, the manufacturer revealed the prices of the mild hybrid version and those electrified with the 210 horsepower engine and the 73 KwK battery. The 3008 HYBRID 136 e-DCS6, which can “drive more than 50% of the time in 100% electric mode in urban traffic” according to the lion brand, is available to order from 38,490 euros.

Regarding the e-3008, it will always be eligible for the ecological bonus, whatever the finish, since its price will start below 47,000 euros (the threshold not to be exceeded in order to benefit from state aid) , from 44,990 euros in the Allure finish and...46,990 euros in the high-end GT finish. This is rather good news because the first estimates indicated a price of between 45,000 and 50,000 euros. But it remains more expensive than the new Renault E-Scénic, the prices for which were revealed a week earlier. For 46,990 euros, before the deduction of the ecological bonus (which can go up to 7,000 euros), buyers will be able to get their hands on the SUV from the diamond brand in its long-range version (625km). The entry price of the 100% electric Scénic is 39,990 euros, which is 5,000 euros less than that of the Peugeot e-3008.