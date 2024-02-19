At the Zénith de Limoges, a forum to prepare for the meeting with extraterrestrials causes controversy

In mid-March, the Zénith de Limoges will host "Exovision Symposium", an event to "prepare" for the possibility of an encounter with extraterrestrials. His outfit in the city divides.

Extraterrestrials have always intrigued. Some go so far as to wonder when they will arrive on Earth. According to the results of an Ipsos poll carried out at the end of 2022 and repeated in 20 minutes, 12% of French people believe that an extraterrestrial visit could take place shortly. To answer certain questions on the subject, a unique event will take place at the Zenith in Limoges. An “Exovision Symposium” will take place there for three days, from March 16 to 18. This will be a series of conferences organized by the Celestial Alliances Association.

Its objective: “to prepare Humanity for meetings with our benevolent celestial friends”, “to inform correctly” and “to reduce the fear and stress that this type of meeting can generate”. According to the official program, “3000 beautiful souls” are expected at the event, the entry price of which is between 150 and 190 euros. Guests will come to talk about “exobiology, exopolitics, metaphysics and the New World.”

The association explains on its site that it wants to "promote a serious strategy for predictable relationships between terrestrial human beings and members of civilizations of an extraterrestrial exobiological nature in order to enable both parties to benefit from a collaboration of a humanitarian, philosophical, medical and energetic nature." and technological". A dozen practitioners adept at parallel medicines such as “quantum hypnosis” or “chakra harmonization” will also be present at the event to provide “care”.

The announcement of the “Exovision Symposium” in Limoges left many perplexed and even worried. The vice-president of the Haute-Vienne departmental council, Thierry Miguel, said he was shocked at the holding of such an event, as reported by BFMTV: “What are these eccentrics who invite themselves to Limoges to putting charlatans and conspiratorial ideas into people's heads? The president of Gemmpi, an association for prevention and assistance against sectarian aberrations, is also concerned about the presence of people on site: “We cannot put everyone in the same bag, but we must also expect to find manipulators", he commented to BFMTV.

On the Zénith side, Pascale Tauzin, equipment director, justified, to the Populaire du Center, an important "duty of neutrality" and explained that "not agreeing to rent the room for this or that event could be assimilated to a refusal to sell. The NGO Alliances Célestes is not categorized as a sectarian movement and is therefore entitled to rent the room.