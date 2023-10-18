At the funeral of Dominique Bernard, a former “friend” of the terrorist

The funeral of the murdered professor, Dominique Bernard, this Thursday, October 19, takes on a considerable symbolic dimension.

The funeral of French teacher Dominique Bernard, murdered in Arras on Friday, is celebrated this Friday, October 19 from 10 a.m. They are celebrated at Arras Cathedral by Bishop Olivier Leborgne. The teacher's burial will take place in the strict privacy of the family at the cemetery in the commune of Berneville, where he resided.

Emmanuel Macron will be present at the funeral in Arras, for the religious ceremony, in the company of his wife Brigitte. The Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal will also be on hand to pay tribute to him. The Elysée services also indicated that Dominique Bernard would be decorated with the Legion of Honor posthumously.

The ceremony is broadcast on a giant screen, installed at the foot of the Arras belfry, on the Place des Héros, where 5,000 people had already gathered on Sunday morning. Dominique Bernard's family agreed, saying they were "very touched by the thousands of signs of support".

20 Minutes also reports that among those present at the funeral, to pay tribute to the teacher, is a young 20-year-old student, called Tristan, who claims to have been "once a friend" of the attacker Mohammed Mogouchko, who was in his second grade class. “It seems important to me to go there, because it concerns the school campus in which I studied for nine years of my life” and “to honor the memory of Mr. Bernard,” said the young man.