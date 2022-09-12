Assassin's Creed Red: Ubisoft finally takes us to Japan

During Ubisoft Forward, a conference dedicated among other things to the fifteen years of the Assassin's Creed franchise, the studio presented its Assassin's Creed Codename Red project, a future game to be held in the Middle Ages in Japan.

140 million copies sold is the staggering number associated with the Assassin's Creed franchise. Ubisoft's games are currently celebrating their fifteenth anniversary, and the studio intends to use this opportunity to give a boost to a series in slight decline. However, during the Ubisoft Forward conference on September 10, the French studio unveiled several of its projects, including Assassin's Creed: Mirage (which you can discover in detail in our article just below, and Assassin's Creed Codename: Red. It is on the last part that we will focus in this article, the one that many players have been waiting for for a while.

Assassins and ninjas are the same thing. Fans of parkour, infiltration and more or less brutal murders, it's hard not to draw a connection between these two extremely popular worlds of pop culture. This is what Assassin's Creed fans have been doing for a long time, ardently asking for the arrival of a title from the famous franchise located in Japan. Well it's now done since Ubisoft has unveiled Assassin's Creed Codename Red, one of the next titles in the series. One thing is sure is that this short trailer showing an image of a protagonist on the roof of a traditional Japanese house, can already attract you impatient fans.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Assassin's Creed Red will be the license's next "premium" game. That is to say that it will be a large-scale experience, supposed to "embody the future of the RPG in the open world in the series" according to Ubisoft. We can therefore see where Ubisoft intends to take its games, by taking the decision to divide its future games into two categories, scripted stories inspired by the first Assassin's Creeds such as the next Assassin's Creed Mirage, and open-world RPGs which continue on the line of 'Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla. Enough to seduce early fans, late-night fans, and everyone in between. As for a release date, we will have to wait a little longer, as the game is still under development. But we can count on the end of 2024, or even 2025.