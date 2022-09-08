Assassin's Creed Mirage: what to expect from Ubisoft Forward?

This weekend's Ubisoft Forward conference will be an opportunity for Ubisoft to introduce us to Assassin's Creed: Mirage, the next iteration of a famous franchise celebrating its fifteenth anniversary.

[Updated September 8, 2022 09:00 AM] It's been fifteen years since Assassin's Creed first appeared on dealer shelves. A figure that does not make us any younger but that Ubisoft intends to celebrate during the Ubisoft Forward this weekend. A conference that will be largely oriented around the fifteen years of the famous franchise, and especially around its next installment Assassin's Creed Mirage. It is indeed after the circulation of many rumors that the French studio came out of its silence, to reveal to us the existence of this future iteration of the franchise. It's true that we missed our young hooded parkour enthusiasts, so we can't wait to see what Ubisoft has in store for them, during the Ubisoft Forward this Saturday.

A name, an image, that's about all Ubisoft confessed yesterday, guilty only of leaking information about its next Assassin's Creed a little too much. The French studio therefore had to heal the wounds left by the curiosity of Internet users by confirming to them some information that was already running. Assassin's Creed: Mirage will therefore be the next part of the adventures of our hooded kings of parkour, an epic supposed to take place in the Middle East, Baghdad according to some sources, and which will follow in the footsteps of Basim Ibn Ishaq, one of the secondary characters of 'Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. These are the only rumors that Ubisoft has confirmed, remaining very stingy with information as the Ubisoft Forward approaches.

It is therefore during this evening event, which will take place on Saturday, September 10 at 9 p.m. to specify, that we will learn more about Mirage. For the moment, we have to be content with certain rumors rotating between different insiders in the middle, such as Jason Schreier or Tom Henderson, stipulating that the franchise would make a kind of homecoming, getting closer to the first episodes of its history, and s moving away from the open-world RPG genre whose pitfalls have shattered more than one recent Assassin's Creed title. Excellent news for fans in our opinion, and a good way to celebrate fifteen years of a franchise that was so celebrated in its youth for its writing, its level design, its historical reconstructions and more generally its risk taking, a a term that does not really correspond to Ubisoft today.

For now, we have to be patient. The first images of Assassin's Creed Mirage will arrive on September 10 during the Ubisoft Forward, but also the first information on its gameplay. Today, only a few rumors have reached us about the content of the game, which, if we are to believe this information, should make a small shift compared to its predecessors. It is said that this new opus would be closer to the first titles of the franchise, while keeping its open-world dimension but gaining in narration. The eagle vision should also make a big return to the game. Otherwise, we expect an epic epic, an impeccable historical reconstruction of the Middle East from the early Middle Ages, and action, action, action.

Difficult for the moment to put the finger on a release date for the next Assassin's Creed Mirage. Given that the development of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is gradually coming to an end, and that the first images of this next installment of the franchise are scheduled for September 10, we will have to be patient before we can resume our fatal parkour adventures. . Some rumors speak of the end of 2023, others of 2024, but one thing is certain, Assassin's Creed Mirage is not for now.