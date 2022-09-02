Assassin's Creed Mirage: Ubisoft announces the upcoming return of the franchise

While Assassin's Creed Valhalla will blow out its second candle, Ubisoft has announced the arrival of Assassin's Creed Mirage. This new chapter of the franchise will be presented to us at the Ubisoft Forward.

Rumors, gossip, whispers... The name of Assassin's Creed has been on everyone's lips for a little less than a week, a popularity exacerbated by the imminent approach of fifteen years of the franchise, and by that of the Ubisoft Forward. If this name means nothing to you for the moment, it's quite normal, this is Ubisoft's personal conference, supposed to give news of the studio's biggest projects, and tell us about the next releases, imminent or nope. However, we who thought we would spend an evening admiring the magnificent waves of Skull and Bones, or the absurdity of Mario and the Rabbids 2: Sparks of Hope, had to revise our expectations. Ubisoft has indeed announced that the evening will be devoted in part to the fifteenth anniversary of Assassin's Creed, and above all, to the announcement of the next title in the series: Assassin's Creed Mirage.

A name, an image, that's about all Ubisoft confessed yesterday, guilty only of leaking information about its next Assassin's Creed a little too much. The French studio therefore had to heal the wounds left by the curiosity of Internet users by confirming to them some information that was already running. Assassin's Creed: Mirage will therefore be the next part of the adventures of our hooded kings of parkour, an epic supposed to take place in the Middle East, Baghdad according to some sources, and which will follow in the footsteps of Basim Ibn Ishaq, one of the secondary characters of 'Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. These are the only rumors that Ubisoft has confirmed, remaining very stingy with information as the Ubisoft Forward approaches.

It is therefore during this evening event, which will take place on Saturday, September 10 at 9 p.m. to specify, that we will learn more about Mirage. For the moment, we have to be content with certain rumors rotating between different insiders in the middle, such as Jason Schreier or Tom Henderson, stipulating that the franchise would make a kind of homecoming, getting closer to the first episodes of its history, and s moving away from the open-world RPG genre whose pitfalls have shattered more than one recent Assassin's Creed title. Excellent news for fans in our opinion, and a good way to celebrate fifteen years of a franchise that was so celebrated in its youth for its writing, its level design, its historical reconstructions and more generally its risk taking, a a term that does not really correspond to Ubisoft today.

After an announcement summarized by a simple tweet and an image, you can imagine that Ubisoft leaves the suspense. Assassin's Creed: Mirage has officially existed for a few hours, remains unknown to the public and in development at Ubisoft. We could perhaps count on a release in 2023, especially since the approach of fifteen years of the franchise will gently push the French-speaking studio to provide content to fans. Here we are betting on winter 2023, but of course, we may know more during the Ubisoft Forward next Saturday.