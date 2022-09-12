Assassin's Creed Mirage franchise returns with epic trailer

Ubisoft celebrates fifteen years of the Assassin's Creed franchise and presented the next installment of the series to us during the last Ubisoft Forward. It's called Assassin's Creed: Mirage, takes us to the East, and already cultivates our nostalgia a little.

[Updated September 12, 2022 12:25 PM] It's been fifteen years since Assassin's Creed first appeared on dealer shelves. A figure that does not make us any younger but that Ubisoft intends to celebrate this year. Last Saturday, the studio invited us to discover the future of its various franchises during the Ubisoft Forward. But of course, the one that remained on everyone's lips long before this conference was Assassin's Creed. These action-adventure games that have entered the open-world RPG category for a few years are still those that have made Ubisoft a studio with an international vocation. Allowing him to go alongside the biggest like EA, Xbox or even Rockstar. But on the Assassin's Creed side, the Ubisoft Forward conference gave us, in particular presenting Assassin's Creed: Mirage, the next installment of the franchise, through a long CGI trailer which had the gift of reminding us of certain things.

It is a complete return to the sources that Assassin's Creed Mirage wants to offer us. The formula so effective Assassin's Creed games missed a certain part of its community since the release of Assassin's Creed: Origins. Indeed, the license had leaned into the open-world genre, diluting its acclaimed script and storytelling into large, admittedly beautiful, but relatively empty and flavorless worlds. For Assassin's Creed: Mirage, Ubisoft is backtracking, and intends to take up the elements that made the first Assassin's Creed games such huge successes. More emphasis will be placed on infiltration, script, dialogues and story, for an adventure that will remain within certain limits an open world, but which will undoubtedly be more linear.

A nice sequence of epic fights, endless slow motions, no doubt, Assassin's Creed is back. And if this trailer gave us a cool preview of what awaits us in Assassin's Creed Mirage, it also tells us that the game is scheduled for 2023. A fairly large release window, which should arrive towards the end of the year according to some rumours. But the good news is that Mirage will once again be a cross-gen console game, releasing on both PC, PS5, and Xbox Series, and PS4, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna.