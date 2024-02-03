Arsenal - Liverpool: time, TV channel, lineups... Information from the clash of the 23rd day of the Premier League

Arsenal host Liverpool this Sunday February 4 in a huge clash between the 3rd in the Premier League and the leader.

Arsenal want to pass three! The Gunners have won the last two Premier League meetings against Crystal Palace (5-0) then Nottingham (2-1) and would like to follow up with a third success. But at the start of the year, Mikel Arteta's players were knocked out of the FA Cup following a setback against their opponents of the day (0-2). "I'm very excited, it's always great to prepare for a match against Liverpool. How good they are, they dominate every aspect of the game. We are playing at home and what I feel is a real feeling of positivity and enthusiasm around us,” assured Mikel Arteta at a press conference.

For their part, Liverpool want to continue their incredible series of invincibility. Jürgen Klopp's players have not lost since December 14 in all competitions and would like to consolidate their place as leader of the Premier League. The Reds approach this clash with a lot of confidence after having corrected Arsenal's neighbors, Chelsea (4-1). "It's difficult enough, at Arsenal it's probably more difficult, but we are in a good period and we have to take advantage of it. The things we have achieved recently, we should implement them in this match as well. Let's try to get there,” said the Liverpool technician at a press conference.

The match between Arsenal and Liverpool kicks off at 5:30 p.m. this Sunday, February 4. Anthony Taylor will be on the whistle.

It is Canal which will broadcast this clash of the 23rd day of the Premier League between Arsenal and Liverpool. The match will take place at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow this Arsenal - Liverpool will be on the Canal platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription to have access to the match.

The infirmaries of both teams are rather full for this clash. Indeed, Mikel Arteta is deprived of Tomiyasu, Partey or even Timber. He should compose this starting eleven: Raya - White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko - Odegaard, Rice, Havertz - Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Opposite, Jürgen Klopp will not be able to count on Endo, Salah, Bajcetic, Tsimikas or even Matip. The Reds' probable XI: Alisson - Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson - Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai - Jota, Gakpo, Diaz.

On sports betting sites the odds are tight but Arsenal are slight favorites. The Gunners are at 2.25 on Betclic, the draw is at 3.62 and the Liverpool victory is at 2.95. Same odds on Unibet except for Arsenal which is at 2.21.