Arsenal – Lens: the Blood and Gold eliminated if...

Defeated in Eindhoven, Lens hopes to revive itself by repeating Bollaert's move but is not the favorite as it travels this time to the Emirates Stadium to challenge a vengeful Arsenal.

The decor has changed, the men too, but the looks remain unchanged, that little spark shining brightly in everyone's eyes. 25 years ago, the Lens group led by Tony Vairelles, unfortunate hero of this evening in 1998, marveled at the discovery of Wembley on the eve of achieving a feat there by dominating the Arsenal of Arsène Wenger and Ray Parlor, by the magic of a goal from Michaël Debève (1-0). A quarter of a century later, Elye Wahi, Brice Samba and their teammates did not hesitate to admire the impressive Emirates Stadium, a futuristic setting with hints of the past for having preserved the historic Highbury clock. A few moments to take stock of the place and the stakes because Lens does not come to London for tourism but to maintain its European dream.

A dream which will be put to the test by the Gunners who put aside the turbulence of early November, born from two consecutive defeats spaced three days apart, to take control of the Premier League last weekend, taking advantage of the false no Manchester City. A new position which reinforces the conviction of Arteta and his men about the direction followed this season and pushes them to excellence. At the top of Group B, the Londoners expect to remain there and if possible confirm this state of affairs this evening. "We want to be first in the group and we have the opportunity tomorrow (today), against a team which poses problems, and which has already caused us problems in the first leg", indicated the Spanish technician, who expects "a really tough match".

The latter has not forgotten this evening at the beginning of October in a boiling Bollaert stadium where his team had started the match well before being turned around by the fury of Lens, losing Saka then the match. The weeks have passed and the English prodigy from Arsenal will be present at kick-off, with the status of main threat for the Lensois, who will also have to be wary of the repositioning of Havertz in midfield.

“We know that the opponent is stronger than us, but it is not because he is stronger than us that we are not able to pose problems to him and achieve a result. We must raise the level on all aspects of the game, to at least put ourselves at the level of Arsenal, even if there are certain aspects on which we will not be able to,” admits Franck Haise. Lucid, the artesian technician knows his opponent perfectly and does not intend to challenge him on a terrain where he will be at a disadvantage. Also, he will focus on what was successful in Lens. A collective strength revived for several weeks, after a delicate start to the season, and translated by five games in a row without conceding a goal in Ligue 1.

This defensive solidity belongs to the DNA of this group, embodied by the valor of captain Brice Samba and the Gradit-Danso-Medina trio. Once again the quartet will have a lot to do but shows no fear if not excitement. "If we want to be there, we have to be there with our principles, our arguments, our strengths. On the way out, we didn't completely master it, and logically because it's Arsenal. We posed problems by our defensive animation, by certain offensive situations. If we do not control everything tomorrow and it looks like it at the end, I am interested", recalled Haise, aware that the exploit will come from behind.

A cautious approach, certainly, but not devoid of ambition. Lens knows that he is facing someone stronger than him, as he has since the start of his European campaign, and is standing up with his weapons. This will still be the case in this Emirates that everyone has admired. “It’s beautiful, but we know why we come,” immediately closes Massadio Haïdara, expected to occupy the left lane as a piston. A way of making it clear that despite the stars in their eyes, the Artesians are in London to give everything they have, even if it means losing their blood. It's up to them to turn this evening into gold, like in 1998.

The match of the 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League, in Group B, between Arsenal and RC Lens will take place from 9 p.m., at the Emirates Stadium, in London.

The match of the 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League, in Group B, between Arsenal and RC Lens will be broadcast live on Canal and RMC Sport 1.

The meeting between Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Franck Haise's RC Lens will be available in streaming on the CanalPlay and RMC/BFM Play platform.

Betclic : Arsenal : 1,31 / Nul : 5,35 / RC Lens : 8,30

Sport bets: Arsenal: 1.30 / Draw: 5.20 / RC Lens: 8.30

Winamax: Arsenal: 1.30 / Draw: 5.50 / RC Lens: 9.00

Arsenal: Raya - White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko - Rice, Odegaard (cap), Havertz - Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

RC Lens: Samba (cap.) Gradit, Dance, Medina - Frankowski, Abdul Samed, Mendy, Haidara - Sotoca, Fulgini, Wahi.