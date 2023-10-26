Argentina - England: time, channel, lineups... all the match information

At the Stade de France, this Friday, October 27, Argentina faces England in a match that will determine the 3rd of this World Cup. The Pumas like the XV de la Rose want to finish on the best note.

The French XV have been out of their World Cup for two weeks, but it ends this weekend. As an appetizer before the Dantesque final between New Zealand and South Africa, the Stade de France is offering a tempting Argentina-England curtain-raiser. The two countries have already crossed swords in the group stage, in Marseille, and the duel was largely won by Farrell's gang (27-10), thanks in particular to three drops from George Ford.

Facing the press, Michael Cheika, the coach of the Pumas, was thirsty for revenge in this poster to clinch 3rd place in this World Cup. "It's very important to get this bronze medal. For us, for everything we've done and for the country, winning bronze, it's important to finish as high as possible. It's also important for everyone the players but also for the legacy that the most experienced will leave. The objective is always to finish as high as possible."

Starting his last match with the XV de la Rose, Ben Youngs, the most capped player in the history of the England team (126 caps), is preparing to experience a very emotional moment. "I've been playing for so long, but I feel like it's time. I feel fully satisfied. The fact of thinking about it for so long and the fact of not having hesitated reinforces my choice. Even here, ahead you, I'm not like, 'What if?' I know it's the right choice. I also have a young family, you have to think about that. I'm going to concentrate on my club. I have excellent memories. It's been a long adventure. Many of you were there at the start. Thirteen years goes by in the blink of an eye. You've known me at the top of my career, in complicated periods, but whatever it is, it's good to end with a big match : Argentina - England."

As part of this meeting for 3rd place in the World Cup, the Stade de France is hosting this Argentina - England match. This game will kick off at 9:00 p.m. by M.Berry (Australia).

You will have one and only choice to see this Argentina - England. This poster will be broadcast by TF1.

To follow Argentina - England streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of registering for free to the mytf1 service. Subsequently, you will have access to TF1.