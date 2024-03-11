Argenteuil: a man killed by a motorist, the suspect on the run

A man opened fire and killed a man in Argenteuil, during the night from Monday to Tuesday. The perpetrator of the shooting is a motorist who was asked by a neighbor to make less noise. On the run, he is still wanted.

A complaint for nighttime noise which ended in murder in Argenteuil. A man is actively sought by the police this Tuesday, March 12. He is suspected of having killed a man who complained about the noise generated by his car trips. The man is still on the run, according to Le Parisien. The suspect, aged 22 according to RMC, is a driver who was stopped by a local resident because of the noise caused by his car. Faced with criticism from the resident, the suspect went to get a weapon from his home and opened fire on the victim who succumbed to his injuries. She was 33 years old.

In a first version of the facts relayed by various media citing a police source, the local resident was presented as the perpetrator of the shooting and the driver as the victim. But according to the Pontoise prosecutor, it is indeed “the driver [who] is suspected of being the author of the homicide”.

The suspect holed up at home for a while and the police, notably the Raid and the BAC, were deployed in a major operation. A security perimeter was set up in the hours following the tragedy, but when the police tried to enter the home the man fled. This Tuesday, investigators from the interdepartmental judicial police service (SIPJ 95) are continuing their research and have been charged with the investigations by the prosecution.